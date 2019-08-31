Accident or crime scene cordon tape

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was found stabbed late Saturday afternoon in northwest Atlanta.

Upon arrival, Atlanta Police found a man stabbed in the chest on the 400 block of Whitehall Street.

He was immediately transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and was reported alert and conscious. The incident remains under investigation.

