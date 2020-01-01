ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are investigating a stabbing in SW Atlanta.
Police say a man was stabbed in the face in the 1600 block of Stanton Road SW. The victim is alert, conscious and has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.
The stabbing stemmed from a dispute, according to the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.
