Gwinnett County Police are investigating a homicide scene after a shooting that left three dead Saturday afternoon.
Around 3:30 p.m., officiers responded to a "person shot" call at a home in a cul-de-sac of Creek Water Court in Lawrenceville.
Upon arrival, they found one male victim before venturing into a nearby home where they found two additional victims. The first male victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died, while the two victims within the house were dead on the scene.
Officials day the motive is still unknown at this time.
The K9 Unit along with the police helicopter are searching for any suspects in the area. Any tips are welcome through at 404-577-8477.
This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
