Police are investigating a triple shooting that left several people injured in Downtown Atlanta Saturday night.
The first incident happened at the Aloft hotel on the 300 block of Ted Turner Drive around 7:53 p.m. where officers discovered a woman who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound to the back. She was transported to a nearby hospital and was reported alert, conscious and breathing.
Officers then discovered there were two additional men who had also suffered from gunshot wounds on the scene.
Police then were dispatched to the intersection of Peachtree Street and Baker street where the second shooting occurred.
The initial investigation revealed that there were a group of men outside of the hotel that began shooting. Investigators say it is unknown at this time if the victims were the intended targets of the shooting or just got caught in the crossfire.
Detectives were notified and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, officials told CBS46 News.
Police told CBS46 News that both shootings were related.
This is a developing story and CBS46 is working to confirm additional details and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
