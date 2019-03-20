ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Atlanta Police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta.
According to initial information, the incident occurred in the 300 block of Illinois Avenue.
Atlanta Police said they responded to a call of a person shot and when they arrived they confirmed three people were shot. They said the incident appears to be contained to the involved parties and there is no gunman at large.
Preliminary information indicates that there is a female struck to the hand in stable condition, a male struck to the abdomen in stable condition, and another male in critical condition who was struck to the head.
