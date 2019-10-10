ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta early Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival to Law Street, Atlanta police found three men who appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds.
Officials say one of the victims was in critical condition and was immediately transported Grady Hospital.
The second victim appeared to have been alert and conscious, but the third man was grazed in the head by a bullet during the shooting.
Police say a dispute between the three men quickly escalated in a shooting. The incident remains under investigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.