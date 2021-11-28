ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting involving a minor Sunday afternoon.
Around 1:44 p.m. officers responded to a person shot call near the 3000 block of Middleton Road in Northwest Atlanta, where they found one boy and one man with gunshot wounds.
Police found a third victim, a man, with gunshot wounds on Reeves Circle NW.
All three were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
This story will be updated when new information is released.
