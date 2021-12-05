ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened on Peters Street near Walker Street in Atlanta Sunday night.
Around 10 p.m., officers responded to 309 Peters Street regarding several people being shot.
Investigation revealed that three people were shot. They were all taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Further details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.
