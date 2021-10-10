ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are working to investigate two separate shootings that left two people injured on Sunday.
The first incident happened around 4:36 p.m at 1010 W Peachtree St. NW.
Police were advised of a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the toe, who transported himself to Piedmont Hospital and is in stable condition.
Police said the second happened at 4:46 p.m.
Atlanta Police responded to a person shot call at 1105 Oak Knoll Terrace where they found a woman shot in the leg.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.