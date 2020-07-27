MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) --CBS46 has a frightening crime alert after shootings at two different family entertainment centers caused panic and chaos Sunday.
One shooting happened inside Stars and Strikes in Stone Mountain after two people got into an argument. No one was hurt and police are still investigating and looking for suspects.
The second shooting happened at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Marietta. Police say the incident unfolded when a suspect tried to rob a man in the parking lot but the victim refused to hand over jewelry and cash. Investigators say the suspect then fired off at least two shots but did not hit anyone.
Coincidentally, a Marietta Police Officer appeared within about a minute of the shooting as he was already headed to the venue to work his part-time security job. The suspects then took off.
Police believe a 2018 black Honda Accord was the vehicle involved. The suspect vehicle appears to have damage to the passenger side and the front right tire has been replaced with a spare/temporary wheel.
The case is still under investigation as police search for suspects.
Anyone with information about this vehicle or the suspects who were inside it last night is urged to contact the Marietta Police Department, or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
