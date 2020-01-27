Police investigate woman fatally shot in Delta employee parking lot

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway after police says a Delta employee was shot and killed inside a secure employee parking lot near Heartsfield-Jackson international Airport Sunday night.
Delta is one of the largest employers in the city with more than 32,000 employees. Police say one of those employees, 30 year-old Alexis Reed , was found unresponsive around 10:30 p.m. in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Reed was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The College Park Police Department is leading the investigation. So far they have made no arrests.
Police told CBS46 NEWS sharing anymore information could jeopardize the investigation.
On Monday, Delta shared that they are conducting their own investigation into the shooting in partnership with law enforcement.
