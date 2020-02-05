FULTON Co., GA (CBS46)—Fulton County police are investigating a fatal crash that killed two people.
The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd near Fulton Industrial Boulevard in southwest Atlanta near the Fulton County Airport.
The crash involved two SUVs and CBS46 learned at least one of the vehicles involved caught fire.
Police have not said what caused the double fatality crash.
A person at the scene of the accident said the two people killed in the crash are adults.
