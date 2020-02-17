City of South Fulton (CBS46)—The city of South Fulton police department are investigating a fatal wreck that killed two people.
The accident happened just after midnight on Saturday near Old National Highway and Flat Shoals Road, according to a Facebook post from the city of South Fulton police.
The post indicated two people died, and another person was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.
One vehicle was fully engulfed, police wrote.
The cause of the fatal accident is under investigation, however, police said speed is believed to be a contributing factor.
Authorities said the victims’ identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
