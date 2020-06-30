DEKALB CO. (CBS46)—DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting involving two people and a juvenile.
According to a detective, just before midnight on Tuesday, officers responded to a person shot call near the 1300 block of Blue Birch Circle in Stone Mountain.
When officers arrived, they located a juvenile shot in the leg and another man fatally shot.
The juvenile was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police would not release the juvenile’s exact age, however, a detective said the juvenile is a teenager.
The man fatally shot was between the ages of 18-24, and police do not have a positive identity of the man.
Investigators said they do not have a motive for the shooting, and they are interviewing at least one witness.
Prior to the Stone Mountain shooting, detectives said a 29-year-old man shot near South Hairston Road and Wesley Chapel Road.
Police are working to determine if the shootings are connected.
Anyone with information on either shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
