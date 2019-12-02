UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46)—Union City police are investigating a shooting that left a man and infant injured.
The shooting happened on Sunday, just before 7 p.m., at the Motel 6 on Flat Shoals Road according to Union City police.
Police said medical personnel arrived at the motel and rushed the man and infant to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the infant suffered injuries from glass shrapnel, however, the man was shot.
Union City police said Atlanta police located a third man at the Wendy’s on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta who was also shot and believed to be involved in the Motel 6 shooting.
Police are interviewing witnesses and asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.