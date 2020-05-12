GWINNETT CO., GA (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are investigating a motorcycle accident which left a man dead.
Police said the accident happened on May 6th near the intersection Oakbrook Parkway and Indian Trail Lilburn Road, just after 5:00 p.m.
According to a press release from Gwinnett County police, the motorcycle’s driver, Austin Caldwell, 24, Cumming, was turning left from Oakbrook Parkway onto Indian Trail Lilburn Road. As Caldwell was conducting the turn, he veered into the lane next to him and struck a Toyota Camry, police wrote.
“After initially striking the Camry, Caldwell’s motorcycle skidded across the roadway until it struck a mail truck and that was stopped on the other side of the road”, the press release stated.
Caldwell was rushed to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Accident investigators are continuing to collect and analyze evidence and police have not indicated if charges have been filed in the case.
Anyone with information related to the accident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
