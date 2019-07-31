DeKalb police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Citgo gas station on Moreland Avenue near I-285.
According to police evidence markers, at least 20 shots were fired. DeKalb police said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m., Tuesday.
Relatives told CBS46 the victim is a 39-year-old man.
CBS46 is working to get more details on this fatal shooting from police.
Anyone with information is as to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
