EAST POINT, GA (CBS46)--East Point police are investigating a shooting call, possibly involving a hostage.
Police received a burglary call from a home on Duke of Gloucester Street just, before 2.a.m, Monday. Several streets in the area are blocked off with multiple police cars.
According to police, when officer’s arrived at the scene, they heard several shots coming from the home.
Police said this started off as a home invasion, and there are two suspects inside of the home with the homeowner.
Check back with CBS46 for more on this developing story.
