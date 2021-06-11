ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that happened at a popular sushi restaurant in Midtown on Thursday night.
Atlanta police responded to a person shot call at Ra Sushi Bar Restaurant, located on Peachtree Street near 11th Street.
Atlanta police have not released any details surrounding the shooting, but CBS46 was able to confirm through a police source that someone was shot.
A witness told CBS46 that the shooting may have involved a security guard and restaurant employee. According to the witness, there was some type of altercation, and the security guard was shot during the fight.
Atlanta police had the area roped off with crime scene tape while investigators tried to determine what happened.
CBS46 is working to get more details on this developing story.
