DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Texaco on Saturday.
According to police, officers responded to a person shot call located at the Texaco on Memorial Drive near Mountain View Drive. The call came in just after 10 a.m.
According to a police source, a victim was shot and taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.
Police have not released any details on the shooting, however, a CBS46 photographer saw several DeKalb County police cars and police tape surrounding the gas station.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
