ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that may have happened at a Midtown bar in Atlanta on Tuesday morning.
According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to a person shot call at J.R. Crickets, located on North Avenue near Juniper Street. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m.
Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition, police said.
Police released few details surrounding the shooting, but the man reportedly told officers he was not sure why he was shot or who shot him. A police spokesperson said officers are reviewing surveillance video.
Detectives are looking into the possibility that there was an altercation between other people and the victim was an innocent bystander.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimes Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
