City of South Fulton (CBS46)—The city of South Fulton police are investigating a teen shot.
The shooting happened Wednesday overnight at a home in the 4900 block of Wewatta Street in the City of South Fulton.
Officials say when police arrived, they located a 14-year-old boy shot and a possible arson attempt at the home.
The victim was rushed to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-Tips (8477).
