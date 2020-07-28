ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta detectives are trying to figure out what led to a teen shot outside a recording studio in northwest Atlanta.
According to police, officers responded to a person shot call just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday and found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound.
The shooting happened at the 500 block of Trabert Avenue.
Detectives at the scene said two men told officers they were visiting a friend at a nearby recording studio.
While the two men were outside talking, they heard glass shatter.
Moments later, the men told officers they went to check on the glass breaking and saw someone inside a pickup truck belonging to one of the men.
As the two men approached the pickup truck, the men told officers someone fired at least four shots at the men.
One of the men returned fire, striking a 17-year-old in the stomach and leg, police said.
A car police believe the teen was riding in fled from the scene, leaving the teen behind.
The teen was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital via ambulance breathing and alert, but his condition was not known.
The man who reportedly shot the teen turned over his gun to detectives and is cooperating.
Police said charges have not been filed against the man at this time, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
