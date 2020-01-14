ATLANTA (CBS46)--Atlanta police are investigating a crash involving a police cruiser that left the driver and occupants of a vehicle injured.
The wreck happened on Moreland Ave just off or Kirkwood Ave in southeast Atlanta early Tuesday morning.
A police spokesperson said a police unit was attempting a traffic stop on another vehicle right before the accident happened.
The officer was not injured and the driver and occupants inside the other vehicle were treated at the scene with minor injuries.
The police cruiser had minor damage and the other vehicle had moderate damage.
