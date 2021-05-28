ROME (CBS46) – Rome Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Truist Bank at 2401 Shorter Ave.
Police say a man entered the bank and pointed a gun at employees, demanding them to lay on their stomachs.
The man did get away with money from the cashier, but it is not known how much at this time.
No one was injured in the incident.
Police describe the suspect as a black male, 30-40 years old, wearing all black with a hat and sunglasses. He was last seen leaving the bank on foot.
If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the CID Unit at the Rome Police Department at (706) 238-5111.
