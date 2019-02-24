Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left a victim with a wounded chin in southwest Atlanta.
Around 11:40 a.m. police responded to a person shot call in the 2900 block of Campbellton Road SW. The unidentified victim remained at the scene until police arrived. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition is not known.
Investigators are working to determine what lead to the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.