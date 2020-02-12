COWETA Co., GA (CBS46)—Coweta County investigators are searching for clues after a juvenile was shot at a home.
The shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. at the 1500 block of Bethlehem Church Road, according to an official from the Coweta County Sheriff's office.
Police would only say at least four people were in the home at the time of the shooting, and the juvenile was taken to a hospital in Newnan.
There is no word on the juvenile’s condition or a motive for the crime.
