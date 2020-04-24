TURIN, Ga. (CBS46) Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a blaze that left extensive damage to a Coweta County church on April 20.
According to the Coweta County Fire Department, the fire started around 8:10 a.m. at the Turin Church of God and Christ on Schoolhouse Road in Turin.
“Thankfully, the 110-year-old church was not occupied at the time of the fire, but the structure did suffer severe fire damage as a result,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King in a press release. “The cause of this fire is still under investigation. There is no foul play suspected at this time.”
If you have any information on the fire, you're asked to call 404-463-0729.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.