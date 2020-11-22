South Fulton police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
According to a police spokesperson, the shooting happened at the Camelot Condominiums located at 5665 Old National Highway.
“Preliminary investigation reveals that some type of altercation took place between the victim and other individuals in front of the 600 building. During the altercation, gunfire was exchanged resulting in the victim’s death”, according to a police spokesperson statement.
Police have not released the victim’s name and the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
