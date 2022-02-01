DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting on Interstate 285 northbound near the Lawrenceville Highway exit.
According to dispatch for DeKalb County, they received a call about the shooting shortly after 10 a.m. The victim was found in a car on the interstate and died at a hospital.
At this time, no information has been released about the victim or shooter.
Drivers can expect delays near the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
LIVESTREAM FROM THE SCENE
