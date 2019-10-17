NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) Gwinnett County Police are on the scene of a double homicide at a hotel in Norcross.
The department tweeted the shootings took place at the Norcross Inn on the 6600 block of Bay Circle.
No details are known as to what led up to the shootings.
It's unclear if police have anyone in custody.
CBS46 is working to gather additional information.
JUST IN: Police are on the scene of a double homicide in Gwinnett County at the Norcross Inn & Suites @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/0lMdHyVynG— Adam Harding (@HardingReports) October 17, 2019
