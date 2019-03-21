Norcross, GA (CBS46) Homicide investigators are currently on the scene of a fatal double shooting in Gwinnett County.
The shooting took place around 4 a.m. at an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Peachtree Corners Circle in Norcross.
Police say two men were fatally shot and another woman sustained injury after being struck by gunfire. The victims were shot inside a laundry area at the apartment complex.
Police tell CBS46 that the victims were all related and they were visiting family at the complex when they were shot.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
The identity of the victims is unknown at this time.
