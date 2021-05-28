ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Two people were injured in a shooting at an Atlanta hookah bar early Friday morning.
Police responded to a person shot call at around 3 a.m. at Encore Hookah Bar and Bistro in the 300 block of Luckie St. where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man told police he was leaving the bar when he heard gunfire. While officers were still on the scene, another shooting victim arrived a local hospital where he told investigators he was shot leaving the same hookah bar.
Police determined the two men do not know each other. Both are reportedly in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
