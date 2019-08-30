DEKALB (CBS46)--DeKalb County Police are investigating a double shooting in Tucker that happened late Thursday night.
Police said two men were shot inside an apartment building near the 3600 block of Woodbriar Circle.
Police have not released any details on what prompted the shooting, however, an officer said both victims were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.
