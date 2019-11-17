ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are on the scene of a double shooting in Northeast Atlanta.
Officers responded to a person shot call at 378 Edgewood Avenue Sunday evening. Upon arrival, they found two men who had been shot in their lower extremities.
Both were taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.
Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the shooting. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
