Atlanta police are investigating double shooting in downtown Atlanta near Centennial Olympic Park.
The shooting happened Monday just after 9 a.m. at an apartment complex near the 300 block of Centennial Olympic Park Drive.
A police spokesperson said officers arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The men were rushed to an area hospital alert and breathing, police said.
The shooting happened “during a dispute inside the location”, a police spokesperson said.
CBS46 has a crew at the scene and we will update the story with more details as they become available.
