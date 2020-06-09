CLAYTON CO. (CBS46)—Clayton County detectives are searching for the person who shot two people.
According to a statement from Clayton County police, officers responded to a person shot call on Monday on Ansley Drive.
When officers arrived, they located two victims.
One victim died and the other victim was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition, police reported.
Officers have not released a motive for the shooting, and they are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
