Police are investigating a shooting at a popular Atlanta eatery.
Officers responded to a shots fired call at oAK Atlanta, 30 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. at 12:26 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told police a man in a dark-colored vehicle drove by and fired several gunshots into the building.
Police investigated an earlier dispute at the same location, which they believe is related to the shooting. A man involved in that earlier dispute, police said, left the location, then returned and fired into the business.
The property sustained damage from the gunfire, but no injures were reported as a result of the shooting. Police are still working to identify the suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
