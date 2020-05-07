GWINNETT (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are investigating a crash that killed a 21-year-old man.
According to a press release, officers responded to a two-vehicle accident call on Lawrenceville Highway near Church Road. The accident happened on May 3, just after 7:30 p.m.
An officer responding to the scene found one vehicle in the roadway and another vehicle was found up against a tree in the wood line, police wrote.
A preliminary police report indicated Josue Hernandez-Cano, 21, of Lawrenceville, was travelling north on Lawrenceville Highway in a grey Infiniti G37.
At the same time, Alvero Gonzalez, 20, was attempting to turn left from James River Road onto Lawrenceville Highway. Gonzalez was driving a white Acura TSX, and there was a passenger riding with him inside of the vehicle.
“As the vehicles approached each other, Gonzalez swerved to the left while Hernandez-Cano swerved to the right. Both vehicles eventually collided. The white Acura came to a rest in the roadway, while the grey Infiniti continued off the roadway and eventually struck a tree head-on at the intersection of Church Road”, police wrote.
Hernandez-Cano later died as a result of his injuries in the crash.
Neither Gonzalez nor his passenger had any significant injuries.
Gwinnett police reported the specifics of this fatal wreck are still being investigated, and no charges have been filed at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.