DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday around noon.
The shooting happened near an apartment complex at the 4100 block of Glenwood Road.
Police have not released many details but there appeared to be two crime scenes connected to the deadly shooting.
The first scene was the actual shooting and the second scene involved a vehicle that crashed while the driver attempted to flee the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
