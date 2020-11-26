Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the 2200 block of Carver Drive NW.
Around 5:15 p.m. police located the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso outside of a residence. He was transported to Grady Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
One male has been detained by police in connection to the shooting. The investigation continues.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
