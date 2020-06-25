EAST POINT (CBS46)—East Point police are investigating a head-on crash that resulted in injuries.
The crash happened just before midnight on Thursday at Washington Road near Victoria Drive.
According to police, the head-on crash involved at least two vehicles and the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
Air bags in both vehicles deployed as a result of the accident, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
