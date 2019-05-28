SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are currently investigating a homicide at a home in southwest Marietta Tuesday morning.
The incident took place around 7 a.m. at a home on the 2600 block of Favor Road.
Not many details are known, including if police have any suspects in custody.
The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of relatives.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
