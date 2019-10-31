GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are investigating a homicide that is blocking the HOV lane on NB I-85 in Gwinnett County.
The investigation is taking place near the intersection with Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Police say the victim sustained gunshot wounds but not many other details are known about what led up to the incident.
According to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner, the death does not appear to be a suicide.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
