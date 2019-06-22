ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Homicide investigators are looking into human remains that were located Saturday in a residential area near the Polar Rock community.
According to investigators, the remains had been at the location for some time. The cause of death is pending autopsy, however, there are said to be no obvious signs of foul play.
CBS46 will continue to follow this story as it develops.
