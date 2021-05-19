CLAYTON CO (CBS46)—Investigators are working to determine what caused a MARTA bus wreck early Wednesday morning in Riverdale.
The wreck happened around 6 a.m. near Highway 85 northbound and Valley Hill Road.
All lanes on Highway 85 were shut down as police worked to clear the scene.
According to the Clayton County sheriff’s office, there were reports of injuries.
CBS46 chopper footage showed a car on its side pressed against the front side of a MARTA bus.
According to a MARTA spokesperson, "a preliminary investigation shows the car tried to pass the bus and made contact with it. The bus operator, one passenger, and the driver of the car were injured."
Several traffic and electric poles appeared to show damage and the MARTA bus also had extensive damage.
