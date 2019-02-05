ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Officers are working to determine who the gunman is in a southwest Atlanta shooting that left one person injured.
Officers say one male was shot in the shoulder/neck are on Tuesday while in the 700 block of Cascade Avenue.
The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. His identity and details surrounding the incident have yet to be released.
