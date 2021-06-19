ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department responded to a person shot on Friday night at the intersection of Piedmont Ave and Ellis St.
Upon arrival, police located a man who suffered a single gunshot wound. The victim said he is aware of why he was shot and had no future description of the suspect.
The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. At this time, investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the incident.
