PEACHTREE CITY, Ga (CBS46) -- Two days after a man's body was found in Peachtree City, an autopsy confirmed that he had a gunshot wound and that his death was a homicide.
The body of 34-year-old Michael Tolbert was found around 7:45 Saturday morning. He was in some bushes behind the Wisdom Point shopping center.
At the time, police said nothing indicated there was cause for public alarm or concern for safety.
Monday they said that while processing the scene, the cause of Tolbert's death was not apparent. They said that once the body was moved, a "defect" was identified on the torso. The GBI Medical Examiner identified it as a gunshot wound.
A little more than 30 hours before Tolbert's body was found, police were called to the same area because of a call that someone heard several gunshots.
The gunman from that incident was arrested Sunday.
Police are investigating any connection between the shots fired and the body found.
