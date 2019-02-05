RIVERDALE, GA (CBS46) Clayton County Police are investigating the murder of 46-year-old Dwight Hartage.
Police say he was shot multiple times on Monday in the 600 block of Briar Hill Court around 6 a.m.
Detectives now believe the suspect fled the scene in a black sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3747.
